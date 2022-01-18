Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Decreased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,972 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in Starbucks by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 2,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 122,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,472,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $19,075,000. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $3,817,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,027,549 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $113,350,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Bank of America began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.57.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.80. 117,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,677,890. The firm has a market cap of $115.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $95.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.30.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

