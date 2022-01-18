WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 8,746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 128,250 shares.The stock last traded at $79.57 and had previously closed at $80.17.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.91 and a 200-day moving average of $78.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEDJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,600,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,791,000 after purchasing an additional 20,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,490,000 after buying an additional 44,027 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 60.2% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 805,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,447,000 after buying an additional 302,680 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 744,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,000 after acquiring an additional 67,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $366,000.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

