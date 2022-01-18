Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $63,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,977,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,404,804,000 after buying an additional 131,150 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,959,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,572,657,000 after buying an additional 332,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after buying an additional 259,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,192,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,166,587,000 after buying an additional 215,805 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Mastercard by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,941,000 after buying an additional 881,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.33.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $4.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $367.41. 71,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,072,380. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $350.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.79.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

