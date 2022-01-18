Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.3% of BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter.

BND traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,599,110. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.58. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $83.30 and a twelve month high of $87.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%.

