Short Interest in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Declines By 27.7%

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the December 15th total of 142,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNOA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,260. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.95. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $13.36. The company has a market cap of $13.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.74.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a negative net margin of 37.93%. The business had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and producing Stabilized Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions. Its products educe infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner.

