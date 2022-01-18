Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Update

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the December 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS TLPFY traded down $2.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.77. 6,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,800. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.35. Teleperformance has a 1 year low of $163.29 and a 1 year high of $229.47.

TLPFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teleperformance from €420.00 ($477.27) to €440.00 ($500.00) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Societe Generale cut Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.00.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

