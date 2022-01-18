Waltonchain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.45 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $54.44 million and $2.45 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001666 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,291,435 coins and its circulating supply is 78,570,403 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

