Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Short Interest Update

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the December 15th total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 147.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded Dexterra Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

HZNOF remained flat at $$6.80 during trading on Tuesday. Dexterra Group has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average is $6.34.

Dexterra Group, Inc engages in the provision of industrial, commercial, and residential products and services. It operates through the Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodation and Forestry. The Facilities Management segment includes activities relating to the operation and maintenance of property, buildings and infrastructure.

