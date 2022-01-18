Polen Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in RH (NYSE:RH)

Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in RH by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RH stock opened at $432.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $562.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $638.20. RH has a 12 month low of $411.88 and a 12 month high of $744.56.
RH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.87.
RH Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
