Polen Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in RH (NYSE:RH)

Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,866,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in RH by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH stock opened at $432.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $562.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $638.20. RH has a 12 month low of $411.88 and a 12 month high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.87.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

