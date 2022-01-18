United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Increased by TimeScale Financial Inc.

TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the third quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 86,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,665,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 48,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.1% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 93,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 78,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.76.

UPS traded down $3.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.20. 34,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,890. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.46. The company has a market cap of $176.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

