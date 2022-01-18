Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Position Raised by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line comprises approximately 0.7% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

ODFL traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $315.81. 7,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $192.76 and a one year high of $373.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.89%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.90.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

