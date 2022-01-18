Jupiter 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $740,535.00 (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 18th. During the last week, Jupiter has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $1.65 million and $740,535.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00059366 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00068666 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,099.26 or 0.07452519 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,540.94 or 0.99889910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00067026 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007683 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

