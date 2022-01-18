Banano (BAN) Price Hits $0.0162 on Exchanges

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Banano has a market capitalization of $21.32 million and approximately $121,057.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Banano has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00059366 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005081 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001053 BTC.

About Banano

Banano is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,955 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,571,411 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BANUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.