Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PYCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Shares of PYCR stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $24.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,240. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.21. Paycor HCM has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.54 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 1,791,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $55,185,930.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott David Miller bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $72,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYCR. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.