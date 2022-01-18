Analysts Set SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Target Price at $14.60

Shares of SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on SKIL shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get SkillSoft alerts:

NASDAQ:SKIL traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.63. 8,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,530. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.44. SkillSoft has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SkillSoft will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SkillSoft in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SkillSoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SkillSoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkillSoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SkillSoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkillSoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.