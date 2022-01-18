New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $443.89 Million

Analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) will report $443.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $466.00 million and the lowest is $421.77 million. New Jersey Resources posted sales of $454.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for New Jersey Resources.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NJR shares. Mizuho cut New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $156,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,583,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,413,000 after buying an additional 1,231,499 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,289,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,611,000 after buying an additional 775,037 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,747,000 after buying an additional 320,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,776,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,842,000 after buying an additional 232,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in New Jersey Resources by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after buying an additional 206,460 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NJR stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $39.04. 9,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,550. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $34.33 and a one year high of $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.85%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

