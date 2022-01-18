CI Investments Inc. Cuts Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,376,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,119 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.80% of Synchrony Financial worth $213,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,798,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,734,000 after buying an additional 554,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,629,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,547,000 after buying an additional 562,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,456,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,126,000 after buying an additional 416,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,701,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,180,000 after acquiring an additional 209,303 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

NYSE SYF traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.14. The company had a trading volume of 160,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989,260. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.32. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.