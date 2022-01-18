FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,978 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,428 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $32,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in FedEx by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,285 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 24.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after acquiring an additional 895,454 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $161,210,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FedEx by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in FedEx by 200.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 412,277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $122,995,000 after buying an additional 275,083 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE:FDX traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.42. 18,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,880. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.94.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. FedEx’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $369.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.