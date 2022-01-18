Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Up to $57.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.00, but opened at $58.35. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $59.10, with a volume of 13,303 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPE shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $51,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,005 shares of company stock worth $10,842,213 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 80.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 100.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $68,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

