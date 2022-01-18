CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Gap Up to $25.54

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.54, but opened at $26.21. CONSOL Energy shares last traded at $26.78, with a volume of 2,158 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CEIX shares. TheStreet downgraded CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $880.96 million, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 2.58.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($3.90). CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $149.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 2,451.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

