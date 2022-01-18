Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Shares Gap Up to $4.25

Shares of Benson Hill Inc (NYSE:BHIL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.25, but opened at $4.41. Benson Hill shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands.

BHIL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Benson Hill Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter worth about $530,000. Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,654,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,348,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,708,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,161,000. 18.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL)

Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc, formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

