Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Gap Up to $13.12

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.12, but opened at $13.55. Community Health Systems shares last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 21,867 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CYH shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $12.86.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,776,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,489,000 after acquiring an additional 102,339 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 361,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 21,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

