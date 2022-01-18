Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,000 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the December 15th total of 203,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHG. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 246.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 2,146.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

SHG stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.48. 914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,660. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52-week low of $27.51 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average of $32.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

