DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Shares Gap Up to $14.66

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.66, but opened at $15.64. DoubleDown Interactive shares last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 4 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 11.69.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,500,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $725,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,953,000. Institutional investors own 10.94% of the company’s stock.
DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile (NASDAQ:DDI)
DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.
