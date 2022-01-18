DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Shares Gap Up to $14.66

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.66, but opened at $15.64. DoubleDown Interactive shares last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 4 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 11.69.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $87.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.42 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,500,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $725,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,953,000. Institutional investors own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.