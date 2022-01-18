KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the December 15th total of 13,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of KINZ traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,286. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98. KINS Technology Group has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KINS Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in KINS Technology Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 197,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its position in KINS Technology Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in KINS Technology Group by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KINS Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

