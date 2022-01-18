Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Short Interest Up 33.3% in December

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $268,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,926 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.20. 14,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,560. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.69 and a beta of 1.63. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $46.26 and a one year high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

