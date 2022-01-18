Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 370 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,024 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Oracle were worth $18,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL opened at $87.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.79. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

