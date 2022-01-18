Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 11,700 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 799,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities makes up approximately 1.9% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.69% of Sun Communities worth $147,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUI. Seeyond increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $196.43. 3,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,080. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.43 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.22%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.