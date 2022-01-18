Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Acquires 5,600 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,022,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $82,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 144.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 155.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.35. 10,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.87. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $59.88 and a 52-week high of $93.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.46%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $4,376,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $882,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,008. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

