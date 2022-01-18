Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,182,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590,829 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 1.04% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $331,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.54 on Tuesday, hitting $109.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,900. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $114.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

