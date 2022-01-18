OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.88.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLX stock traded down $3.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.04. The stock had a trading volume of 31,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,080. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $231.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.26.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.10%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

