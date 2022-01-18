Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Lifted by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 7.7% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $15,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $80.55. 76,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141,470. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.47.

