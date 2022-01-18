EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM stock traded down $27.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $515.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $333.68 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $633.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $613.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 75.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.44.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on EPAM. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.11.

In other news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $519,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 6,759 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.00, for a total transaction of $4,785,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,011 shares of company stock worth $56,859,180. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

