Haverford Trust Co Acquires 9,133 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,007,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Haverford Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $219,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,537 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $243,580,000. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,860,000 after buying an additional 1,597,294 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after buying an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,441,000 after buying an additional 1,132,235 shares in the last quarter.

IJR traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, reaching $111.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,970. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.31. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $96.96 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

