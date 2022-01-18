Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beyond Air Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a Nitric Oxide Generator and Delivery System. The company’s principal product is AirNOvent which is in clinical stage. Beyond Air Inc., formerly known as AIT Therapeutics Inc., is based in Garden City, New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Beyond Air from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Beyond Air stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.91. The stock has a market cap of $197.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of -0.64. Beyond Air has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $16.41.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Beyond Air will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Lisi purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $341,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 72,000 shares of company stock worth $725,900 over the last 90 days. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Beyond Air by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Beyond Air by 29.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 405,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 92,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Air during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Beyond Air by 256.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 96,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 69,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Beyond Air by 15.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

