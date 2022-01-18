T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 606,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $77,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 6,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 114,983 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,712,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,403 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,939,940. The firm has a market cap of $134.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.10 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.57.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

