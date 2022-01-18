Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,371,194 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $90,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.11.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.90. The stock had a trading volume of 109,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,746,120. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.98.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

