Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 653,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,913 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises about 0.6% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.18% of Analog Devices worth $109,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,731,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices stock traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.32. The company had a trading volume of 56,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,730. The company has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.50. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.25 and a 1 year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

