-$0.01 EPS Expected for Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) to post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Profire Energy.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 million. Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Profire Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFIE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Profire Energy by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 433,698 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Profire Energy by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,135,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 472,745 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Profire Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Profire Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. 37.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profire Energy stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $1.74.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

