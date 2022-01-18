Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $418.75 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will post sales of $418.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $420.00 million and the lowest is $415.39 million. Healthcare Services Group posted sales of $423.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Healthcare Services Group.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HCSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,540. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 36.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,485,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,716,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,616,000 after purchasing an additional 61,964 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,948,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,074,000 after purchasing an additional 67,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,181,000 after purchasing an additional 25,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,625,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,621,000 after purchasing an additional 66,354 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.