Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) Receives C$3.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) have been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.40.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Transat A.T. stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.71. 121,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,015. The stock has a market capitalization of C$177.79 million and a PE ratio of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Transat A.T. has a 12-month low of C$3.74 and a 12-month high of C$7.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.01.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported C($3.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.10) by C($1.04). The business had revenue of C$62.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$100.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Transat A.T. will post -2.1499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

