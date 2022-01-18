Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,811 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,485,499,000 after acquiring an additional 285,308 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,100,250,000 after acquiring an additional 59,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,324,969,000 after buying an additional 242,134 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after buying an additional 1,274,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,421,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,720,000 after buying an additional 69,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $665.10.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $8.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $542.13. 17,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,260. The company has a market capitalization of $153.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $359.33 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $633.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $579.34.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

