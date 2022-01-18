dForce (DF) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.82 Million

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. During the last week, dForce has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. dForce has a market cap of $43.66 million and $3.82 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00054266 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

dForce Profile

DF is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,934,977 coins and its circulating supply is 358,645,560 coins. dForce’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . dForce’s official website is dforce.network

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

dForce Coin Trading

