Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.18

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.18 and last traded at $56.40, with a volume of 64874 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.35.

Several research firms have recently commented on CFG. Barclays upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 70,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

