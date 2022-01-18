K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €17.10 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €17.10 ($19.43) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SDF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($11.93) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €14.36 ($16.32).

SDF traded up €0.15 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €18.12 ($20.59). The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €8.03 ($9.12) and a 1-year high of €17.58 ($19.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is €13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.38.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

