Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €170.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) received a €170.00 ($193.18) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ML. Barclays set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €165.00 ($187.50) price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($175.00) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($161.36) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €153.00 ($173.86).

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

ML traded down €0.65 ($0.74) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €154.15 ($175.17). 268,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,093. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €141.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of €138.00. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of €106.95 ($121.53) and a 12 month high of €130.85 ($148.69).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.