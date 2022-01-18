Coats Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Coats Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the December 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 80.5 days.
Shares of CGGGF remained flat at $$0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96. Coats Group has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.21.
Coats Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?
Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.