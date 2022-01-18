Coats Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Coats Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the December 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 80.5 days.

Shares of CGGGF remained flat at $$0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96. Coats Group has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.21.

Get Coats Group alerts:

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial threads. The firm provides apparel, footwear, and accessories threads. It also offers performance materials including technical threads and yarn used in a range of industries such as automotive, household and recreation, medical, health and food, safety, telecoms, oil and gas, conductive, and composites.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.