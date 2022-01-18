B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Up 41.8% in December

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the December 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BMRRY stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.89. 30,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,950. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.37. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $35.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $1.0744 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.84%. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMRRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on B&M European Value Retail to 675.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered B&M European Value Retail from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.61.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

