Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

BVNRY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.33. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.18.

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

