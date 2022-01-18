Polen Capital Management LLC Acquires 128,367 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,777,594 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,367 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up 4.9% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,651,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total value of $14,460,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $547,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,109 shares of company stock worth $96,812,284 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM opened at $228.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.58 billion, a PE ratio of 127.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $265.52 and its 200 day moving average is $265.01.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. UBS Group cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.21.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.